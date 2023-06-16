Lexington man sentenced to federal prison for illegally possessing a firearm

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — A Lexington man was sentenced to 8 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to the United States Department of Justice, Jerry Ward Galloway, 47 was arrested after the United States Marshal Service Fugitive Task Force located him at a local hotel.

During a search, agents found a marijuana grinder, plastic bags in plain view, a marijuana pipe, a scale, a glass jar containing marijuana and a firearm with three magazines.

Galloway was not allowed to possess a firearm based on previous convictions for burglary 2nd offense, financial transaction card theft, possession of crack cocaine, distribution of methamphetamine, 3 counts of manufacturing of methamphetamine, and possession with the intent to distribute heroin.

After completion of his term in prison, Galloway is ordered to a 3-year term of court-ordered supervision.

