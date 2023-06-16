USPS announces holiday schedule

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The United States Postal Service (USPS) says retail locations will be closed June 19 in observance of the Juneteenth holiday.



There will be no regular mail delivery on that date, except for holiday premium Priority Mail Express, say officials.

Locations will open for normal business hours the next business day, June 20.

Customers will still be able to order stamps, shipping supplies, print shipping labels, and request package pickups 24/7, including holidays, online.

For a full list of holiday observances, visit: holiday and events page