ON THE ROAD: Aiken

AIKEN, SC (WOLO) — Last week we took you ‘On the Road’ to Greenwood.

This week, we also go to a town of around the same size and just over an hour south of the capital city.

Downtown Aiken has a lot of local businesses and restaurants. It’s one of the first places you want to check out when you come to town. However, the city of around 30,000 residents has much more to offer than that.

Sitting 20 minutes north of Augusta, Aiken boasts historic homes on streets draped with live oaks.

The town is the site of the Battle of Aiken, one of the final battles of the Civil War.

Aiken has more history though. The town has been a horse–friendly community for decades.

Part of the city’s Hopeland Gardens is the Aiken Thoroughbred Racing Hall of Face.

In the late 19th century, Aiken became popular with wealthy and famous people from up north.

Over the years, Aiken’s population has continued to grow and so has the town.