Black Eats Week 803 celebrates black-owned restaurants in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — While South Carolina’s black population is more than a quarter of the state’s total population, only 17 percent of restaurants in the Palmetto State are black-owned.

To celebrate the black-owned restaurants in the Midlands, the 1st annual Black Eats Week 803 encourages residents to check out some businesses they might not have been to before. Many participating restaurants are offering free samples, exclusive deals and limited menu items.

Some are new establishments such as Mimsy’s or Tha River. Others are established favorites such as Legacy Caribbean Bar and Grill.

Black Eats Week 803 lasts through Sunday.

Check out the participating establishments here.