SC Highway Patrol: 1 person dead in Pine Street car accident

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a wreck in Lexington County yesterday.

It happened after 6 p.m. on Pine Street near Thor Road.

According to troopers, the vehicle ran off the road, hit a culvert, then overturned and hit a pole.

The driver died, one passenger was taken to a hospital and the other passenger wasn’t hurt.

The Lexington County Coroner’s Office is working to identify the victim.