Department of Natural Resources: No truth in rumor offering reward for collared deer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Department of Natural Resources says it wants to shut down a rumor spreading on Facebook.

Officials say there is no truth to the rumor that they are rewarding people for banding or collaring deer.

Collars are sometimes placed on deer for tracking purposes.

DNR officials say the post is a hoax, and recommend going to the department’s official website or social media pages for any projects or programs.