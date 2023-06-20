Gov. McMaster announces Line Items Vetoes of Fiscal Year 2023-2024 State Budget

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Governor Henry McMaster today announced his Line Items Vetoes in the Fiscal Year 2023-2024 State Budget.

The governor issued 11 vetoes totaling $1.5 million. The vetoes concern the Education Improvement Act, the Center for Excellence in Policing and Public Safety, the Department of Health and Human Services, and more.

The state budget includes proposals for an income tax cut, school safety initiatives, teacher and law enforcement pay raises, and a college tuition freeze.

In his budget veto message, Gov. McMaster called on the state’s colleges and universities to reduce tuition, fees, charges, and other items paid by students and parents by reducing operating costs.

Read the governor’s veto message, here.