Police seek alleged Ulta shoplifters; stole $250 worth of merchandise

Courtesy: Lexington Police

Courtesy: Lexington Police

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)—Lexington Police are seeking information after two individuals allegedly shoplifted $250 worth of merchandise at Ulta Beauty.



The two unidentified people concealed the merchandise in their purses on Sunset Boulevard on May 11.

Contact Detective Wise at 803-358-1514 or awise@lexsc.com with information.