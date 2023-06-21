AG Wilson urges Biden administration to stop opioid mail back program

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson along with 12 other states are urging against the USPS opioid mail back program.

The program is part of the Biden administration’s plan to allow the public to mail back pills.

In a press release, the attorney general called the plan dangerous and misguided, arguing the program is opening the door for abuse by putting more drugs in the public.

The attorneys general support the use of in-home disposal products as an alternate way to get rid of unused drugs.