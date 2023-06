Cayce Police search for suspect in $300 battery theft

Suspected vehicle Courtesy: Cayce Police

Suspect Courtesy: Cayce Police

CAYCE, S.C. (WOLO)—Cayce Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly stole a battery at a local parts store on June 14.

Authorities say the subject arrived in a gold/beige GMC SUV and stole the battery, valued at approximately $300.

If you can identify the individual, call the Cayce Police Department at 803-794-0456, or submit your tips to Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC