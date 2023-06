COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Columbia Police arrested a 23 year-old man yesterday in connection with a murder that happened earlier this month.

Authorities say Zion Kelly is charged with murder after the death of a 31 year-old acquaintance.

The victim was found with severe blunt force trauma to his head and face on June 8 in the backyard of a residence on Byrnes Drive.

He was pronounced dead by EMS.

The case remains under investigation.