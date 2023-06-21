Federal Aviation Administration launches new training campaign

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)—The Federal Aviation Administration is launching the ‘Stand up for Safety’ campaign to help reduce near-collisions of aircraft.

It’s requiring thousands of air traffic controllers to attend new monthly training.

The agency said it will dig into topics that are driven by “data and seasonal challenges.”

The first topic will address reducing incidents at airports.

In recent months, the FAA has made other changes in ATC towers and facilities.

Including requiring supervisors to have a more hands-on presence during busy times.