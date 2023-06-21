Good Humor dropped toasted almond bar ice

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)— Ice cream giant Good Humor dropped its iconic toasted almond bar, which has been available since the 1960s.

The company actually axed the product in 2022, but customers are just now noticing since summer is ice cream season.

Good Humor released a statement apologizing to those who might be disappointed saying it still offers a wide variety of frozen treats.

That may not be enough for some toasted almond bar lovers, one of whom wrote on social media that Good Humor has quote “made the biggest mistake in history.”