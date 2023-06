Korean War veterans to be honored at Columbia VA ceremony

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Veterans who served during the Korean War will be honored at a ceremony on June 23.

The event will be hosted by the Columbia VA Health Care System and will commemorate the 70th anniversary of the armistice that ended the conflict.

It will take place at the Korean War Monument (6439 Garners Ferry Rd.) from 11 a.m.—12 p.m.

The event is open to the public.