Lexington One reaches settlement with S.C. Freedom Caucus over critical race theory

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)—Lexington School District One says they’ve settled a lawsuit filed by the South Carolina Freedom Caucus over critical race theory.

The Caucus sued the district claiming it violated state law for teaching the concept, which says race is a socially constructed category used to oppress and exploit people of color.

The district says while an internal review of the expeditionary learning curriculum didn’t find any violations of state laws, they reached a settlement in order for district and school administrators to give their full attention to the students.

The settlement requires the district to end their EL education curriculum.