Richland County proposes to widen portions of Pineview Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— As road construction continues in the Midlands, Richland County is proposing to widen portions of Pineview road.

The project promises the addition of one travel lane in each direction, plus a center turn lane.

Department of Transportation Project Manager, Kazi Islam says the hope is the widening makes roads more efficient and prevents congestion and other safety issues.

Construction of the project is schedule to take place in 2025.