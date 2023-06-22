COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia police say two men were found shot at a convenience store this morning.

It happened after 5 a.m. at the Spinx store on Garners Ferry Road.

According to investigators, both men have non-life threatening injuries.

Police say they’ve gathered ballistic evidence and are working to see if surveillance cameras recorded the shooting.

If you have any information that can help, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

You can remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward for any tips leading to an arrest.