Orangeburg man accused of Ill Treatment of Animals

Image: OCSO (Picture of John Glover, Jr. accused of Ill Treatment of Animals, Dogfighting)

Orangeburg Co., SC (WOLO) — An Orangeburg County man is behind bars tonight accused of Ill Treatment of Animals in general torture, and Animal fighting. Deputies say they were called to Woods Street after a complaint of one dog attacking another canine. Deputies say they first learned of 63 year old John Edda Glover, Jr., after they were contacted by Orangeburg County Animal Control Officers requesting their help.

According to arrest warrants obtained by ABC Columbia News, an investigation led authorities to get an arrest warrant for Glover after discovering video officials say shows Glover forcing his own dog to attack a stray. Deputies say shortly before the attack, the stray dog appears to be sleeping in a yard near Glover’s Woods Street home. Officials say Glover can be heard yelling “Get him, kill him, (expletive) him up!”

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says they didn’t hesitate to get involved once they learned of the allegations.

“After we had made initial contact in what would be an animal control case, we were more than happy to assist when those officers got in touch with us,” the sheriff said. “We have since made an arrest, but I’m saddened to see an animal treated this way and treated this way on purpose.”

Authorities say they discovered a security video they say shows an individual urging their personal incident depicts an individual who is believed to be encouraging his own dog to attack another with statements of, “Get him, kill him, (expletive) him up!”

The video appears to depict the stray dog asleep on a lawn during the June 13 incident before being attacked.

If convicted, Glover faces up to five years in prison and $5,000 for animal fighting alone. The charge of ill treatment is also a felony and carries a minimum penalty of 180 days in prison and up to five years in prison.