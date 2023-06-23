Deputies: man shot in reported road rage incident

FILE

Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)– According to a Lexington Co. Sheriff’s Department incident report, just after 2am June 22nd deputies responded to the Circle K gas station on South Lake Dr. after a man crashed into the store’s sign.

Once there, deputies say they found the man lying in front of the store with five gunshot wounds.

Investigators say the man claimed to have been involved in a road rage incident near the intersection of Two Notch Rd. and South Lake Dr. prior to the shooting.

Captain Adam Myrick tells ABC Columbia News that no arrests have been made in the case and deputies are not searching for any potential suspects of persons of interest.

Myrick adds that deputies have interviewed all of the people known to have been involved in the incident.