Man wanted for questioning for an armed robbery in Lexington Co.

(Courtesy: LCSD) Man wanted for questioning for an armed robbery in Lexington Co.

(Courtesy: LCSD) Photo of a vehicle that may be connected to an armed robbery in Lexington Co.

(Courtesy: LCSD) Photo of a vehicle that may be connected to an armed robbery in Lexington Co.

LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County deputies are searching for a man wanted for questioning in an armed robbery.

Deputies say the man pictured above may have information on the crime.

They also released pictures of the vehicles that may be connected to the armed robbery.

If you have any information on where he or the vehicles are, you can contact Sgt. Joe Hart at mhart@lcsd.sc.gov.