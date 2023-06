RCSD: 7 year-old child dead after shooting incident

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting incident involving a 7-year-old child.

Deputies received a call for a shooting on Rabon Pond Drive on June 26 around noon.

A female child at the scene was found shot in the upper body. She was rushed to the hospital, but died from her injuries.

Authorities believe it was an accidental shooting but it is still under investigation.