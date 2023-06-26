U.S. Secretary of Energy to tour West Columbia EV charging facility

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The U.S. Secretary of Energy will travel to West Columbia to get a first-hand look at a EV charging facility.



Secretary Jennifer M. Granholm, along with Congressman James Clyburn, will tour the facility that manufacturers ABB E-mobility Direct Current fast chargers.

Production has started deliveries and installations of its Terra 184 DC fast chargers along American highways.

The facility is capable of producing up to 10,000 DC fast chargers per year.

The tour highlights the Biden-Harris Administration’s efforts to build a clean energy economy, create clean energy jobs, and cut costs for Americans.