Clarendon man arrested on criminal solicitation of a minor, related charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A Clarendon County man was arrested on three charges connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor. He was arrested on June 26.

According to the Office of the SC Attorney General, Justin Divon Lindsay encouraged a minor to produce child sexual abuse material, sent sexually explicit images to a minor, and solicited a minor for sex.

The 30 year-old faces up to 40 years in prison.