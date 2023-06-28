County of Lexington: Storm damage to property? Report it to us!

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The County of Lexington is asking the public to notify officials of any property damage due to recent weather events.

Any damage due to flooding in the Batesburg-Leesville area from June 22 and severe weather in the Chapin area on June 25 should be reported to the Lexington County Emergency Management Office.

Contact at 803-785-2449 and send any pictures of the damage to tshehow@lex-co.com (emails should include the home address in the subject line).