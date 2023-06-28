Lexington Fire Service Engineer receives Medal of Valor after risking his life to save others

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)–A Lexington County Fire Service engineer was awarded a medal of valor for his brave actions in the face of danger. Engineer Zachary Pfentner received the 2023 Jeffrey Vaden Chavis Medal of Valor by the SC State Firefighters’ Association on June 17 during a conference in Myrtle Beach.

The honor comes after Pfentner saved a man from a burning home on the morning of Dec. 28, 2022. He was driving home after his shift when he noticed black smoke coming from the home.

After calling 911, he ran into the home and rescued the man who was unable to leave on his own.

The award is considered one of the SCSFFA’s highest awards and was named in honor of fallen Lexington County Firefighter Jeffrey Vaden Chavis who was critically injured in 2001 while fighting a house fire.

It is only awarded in “exceptional cases involving a hazardous performance of duties that risk the life of the individual,” according to a press release.