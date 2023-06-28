RCSD: Shooting at McCary’s Bar and Grill sends man to hospital
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland deputies say a man was taken to the hospital after a shooting. The incident happened at McCary’s Bar and Grill around 2:30 a.m.
Authorities were initially called to the business to disperse a group of people who had gathered in the parking lot.
While traveling there they were notified of the shooting, say officials.
Deputies arrived to find a bystander rendering aid to a man on the ground who had been shot in the lower body. The 41 year-old victim was rushed to the hospital.
Anyone who has any information can submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com or by using the P3 Tips app. They may remain anonymous.