RCSD: Shooting at McCary’s Bar and Grill sends man to hospital

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland deputies say a man was taken to the hospital after a shooting. The incident happened at McCary’s Bar and Grill around 2:30 a.m.

Authorities were initially called to the business to disperse a group of people who had gathered in the parking lot.

While traveling there they were notified of the shooting, say officials.

Deputies arrived to find a bystander rendering aid to a man on the ground who had been shot in the lower body. The 41 year-old victim was rushed to the hospital.