Here’s a look at 4th of July events happening in the Midlands

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Fourth of July is right around the corner and if you are looking for some place to celebrate our nation’s independence, ABC Columbia News has you covered.

Lexington Independence Day Celebration

The Town of Lexington is hosting an Independence Day celebration at the Ice House Amphitheater on June 30th

The 246th army band will perform beginning at 7 p.m. and there will be fireworks following the show!

The event is free to attend!

Lake Murray Boat Parade

Celebrate the Fourth on the water at Lake Murray. The fun is happening July 1st with the day kicking off at 12 noon. Those planning to attend will be able to enjoy a patriotic boat parade that is scheduled to take place near Bomb Island and will concludes with the annual firework show slated to start around 9:15 p.m. near Spence Island.

Fireworks with the Phil

Tickets are on sale now to watch the skies above Segra Park light up for the Fourth of July! You can celebrate Independence Day at the baseball park during “Fireworks with the Phil.”

The fireworks display will feature a full orchestra from the South Carolina Philharmonic. Gates open at 6:30 p.m., the concert begins at 8 p.m. and the fireworks get underway at 9 p.m.Keep in Mind Segra Park does not accept cash payments and a clear bag policy in place for all events. If you would like to purchase tickets can do so by going to the link provided

HERE

Join the folks in Gilbert on July 4th for the annual Lexington County Peach Festival.

It features a parade at 9:30am at Hampton and Main Street. You can also check out the annual Car Show at Gilbert Middle School, plus arts and crafts, food and more.

For information and maps click the link here http://lexingtoncountypeachfestival.com/