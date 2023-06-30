Midlands Pup Shots! June 30

1/10 Birdie Pit Bull Terrier Mix Columbia, SC, female, spayed/neutered

2/10 Gadget Labrador Retriever Mix Columbia, SC, female puppy, spayed/neutered

3/10 Pacino Pit Bull Terrier Columbia, SC, male puppy, spayed/neutered

4/10 Jaffa Labrador Retriever Mix Columbia, SC, male puppy, spayed/neutered

5/10 Nichole Pit Bull Terrier Columbia, SC, female, spayed/neutered



6/10 Bumble Pit Bull Terrier Mix Columbia, SC, female, spayed, neutered

7/10 Samantha Mixed Breed, puppy, female/ Characteristics Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Funny, Quiet, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses

8/10 Valerie Bluetick Coonhound Mix Columbia, SC, puppy, female, small, Spayed / neutered.

9/10 labrador retriever Columbia, SC/ Labrador retriever, Puppy, Female, Yellow / Tan / Blond / Fawn Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Funny, Athletic, Quiet, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses

10/10 Akira Belgian Shepherd / Malinois Mix Columbia, SC, puppy, female Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Athletic, Dignified, Loves kisses, Quiet, Gentle, Driven





















