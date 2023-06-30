Midlands Pup Shots! June 30 1 hour ago ABC Columbia Site Staff, 1/10Birdie Pit Bull Terrier Mix Columbia, SC, female, spayed/neutered 2/10Gadget Labrador Retriever Mix Columbia, SC, female puppy, spayed/neutered 3/10Pacino Pit Bull Terrier Columbia, SC, male puppy, spayed/neutered 4/10Jaffa Labrador Retriever Mix Columbia, SC, male puppy, spayed/neutered 5/10Nichole Pit Bull Terrier Columbia, SC, female, spayed/neutered 6/10Bumble Pit Bull Terrier Mix Columbia, SC, female, spayed, neutered 7/10Samantha Mixed Breed, puppy, female/ Characteristics Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Funny, Quiet, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses 8/10Valerie Bluetick Coonhound Mix Columbia, SC, puppy, female, small, Spayed / neutered. 9/10labrador retriever Columbia, SC/ Labrador retriever, Puppy, Female, Yellow / Tan / Blond / Fawn Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Funny, Athletic, Quiet, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses 10/10Akira Belgian Shepherd / Malinois Mix Columbia, SC, puppy, female Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Athletic, Dignified, Loves kisses, Quiet, Gentle, Driven Help find a home for a Midlands pup in need courtesy of petfinder.com! Categories: Midlands Pup Shots Tags: Midlands pupshots ShareFacebookTwitterPinterest