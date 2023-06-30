RCSD investigating deadly shooting of 19 year old

Richland Co. SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is on the scene of deadly shooting. Authorities say the incident took place in the 400 block of Freshwater Drive just before investigating a shooting that left a 19-year-old man dead.

Deputies say they responded to the 400 block of Freshwater Drive around 3:20 Thursday afternoon for a report of a shooting. Deputies say once they arrived on scene they discovered a man lying on the ground in a parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound to in the upper body.

Authorities say the victim was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

If you have any information that can help police as they continue to investigate this incident, you are urged to send your tips to CrimeStoppers at crimesc.com.