Prisma Health offers firework safety tips this July 4

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Prisma Health is encouraging citizens to stay safe during Independence Day celebrations.

Thousands of people are injured each year while using fireworks. A report from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission revealed 11,500 people were injured last year, with at least nine people dead due to firework-related accidents.

Prisma officials say the safest way to enjoy fireworks is to attend a public event where they are handled by professionals.

They also urge the public to never leave children alone with fireworks; do not try to relight a dud; never hold a firework in your hand; never point a firework at people, vehicles, animals; and don’t use fireworks while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.