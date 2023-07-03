Columbia crews respond to house fire

Photo: CFD

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Crews with the Columbia Richland Fire Department responded to a house fire early Monday afternoon.

Officials say firefighters responded around 12:15pm to a home on Bee Ridge Rd.

Thus far no injuries have been reported and the cause remains under investigation.

