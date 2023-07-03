Lil Herbie’s “Herbie’s New Friend” teaches kids about the power of friendship

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A new book from the award winning Lil Herbie series is teaching kids about the value of friendship.

Curtis spoke with the series author, Sherrika Myers, about the third book titled “Herbie’s New Friend.”

In the book, Herbie learns what true friendship is when Reggie, a new kid at school, stands up for Herbie after bullies ridicule him for his stutter.

Myers says she uses her problems with stuttering in the past to create the series to teach kids about practicing compassion for others and self-love.

For more information on the book and the series, visit Every1VoiceMatter’s website.

It’s also available on Amazon.