Persons of interest wanted for questioning in Gervais Street shooting

(Courtesy: CPD) Surveillance image of a person of interest in Gervais St. shooting on June 24.

(Courtesy: CPD) Another angle of one of the persons of interest.

(Courtesy: CPD) Surveillance image of another person of interest in Gervais Street shooting.

(Courtesy: CPD) Surveillance image of the third person of interest.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia police are searching for three persons of interest for a shooting last month.

Officers say they want to question the three men in the surveillance images about who shot a man on Gervais Street on June 24.

According to investigators, the male victim, who was shot in the lower body, suffered non-life threatening injuries and has been released from the hospital.

If you know where these men are, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.

You could receive cash for any tips leading to them.