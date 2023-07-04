Persons of interest wanted for questioning in Gervais Street shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia police are searching for three persons of interest for a shooting last month.
Officers say they want to question the three men in the surveillance images about who shot a man on Gervais Street on June 24.
According to investigators, the male victim, who was shot in the lower body, suffered non-life threatening injuries and has been released from the hospital.
If you know where these men are, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.
You could receive cash for any tips leading to them.