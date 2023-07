Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Investigators with the Columbia Police Department say a man was injured following a Tuesday night shooting.

Police say they responded to Bentley Court where a male victim was shot in the lower body.

Officials say police and EMS rendered aid and took him to the hospital.

If you have any information on this incident call the Columbia Police Department or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

You can also leave a tip at crimesc.com