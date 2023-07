COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The 2023 Mayor’s Walk Against Domestic Violence will be held October 7 at Page Ellington Park.

The public is asked to join the walk to bring awareness of the abuse and domestic violence happening in our community.

The opening ceremony starts at 9 a.m. and the walk begins at 10 a.m.

The event is free, but registration is required at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/670994411347