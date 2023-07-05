Twitter to limit TweetDeck to verified users

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)— Twitter users can say goodbye to TweetDeck, unless they are paying for that blue check.

The company announced starting next month, only verified users will be able to access Tweet Deck.

That’s a tool that allows scheduling of tweets and the ability to track different feeds.

It’s primatily used by businesses, media companies, and marketers.

Twitter owner Elon Musk has made many changes to the social media platform over the past several months in an effort to add revenue streams.