Governor McMaster releases statement on President Biden’s visit

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Governor Henry McMaster released a statement regarding President Joe Biden’s visit to the Palmetto state.

Gov. McMaster says, “South Carolina is red hot, with a booming economy, a growing population, and a quality of life unmatched by any state. Our prominent role on the national political stage has seen two presidential visits to our state in the last six days. Since January 2017, we’ve announced 82,000 new jobs with $33 billion in new capital investment. Our success originates from our people, whose values, faith, patriotism, and work ethic are widely known across the globe.”