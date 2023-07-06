July is National Vehicle Theft Prevention Month

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—July is National Vehicle Theft Prevention Month and the Sumter Police Department is reminding residents to take steps to prevent their vehicles from being stolen.

The department says to remove belongings including keys, key fobs, firearms, electronics, wallets, packages and purses from vehicles.

Close windows and lock doors, and park in areas with bright lighting and be aware of your surroundings.

It’s also important to report any unusual activity you may notice to law enforcement.