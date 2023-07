1/13

BASS, ALFREATO DELIONAL

SHOPLIFTING / SHOPLIFTING, VALUE $2,000 OR LESS MALICIOUS / MALICIOUS INJ TO PERSONAL PROP <= $2000 MUNICIPAL- VIOLATION OF CITY ORDINANCE REPORT / GIVING FALSE INFORMATION TO LAW ENFORCEMENT, FIRE D LARCENY/BREAK INTO MOTOR VEH. OR TANKS, PUMPS, WHERE FUEL ST LARCENY / PETIT OR SIMPLE LARCENY <=$2000 FINANTC / FINANCIAL IDENTITY FRAUD, OBTAINS/RECORDS IDENTIFY FINANTC / FINANCIAL TRANSACTION CARD THEFT FINANTC/FINANCIAL TRANSACTION CARD FRAUD VALUE <=$500 6 MO P