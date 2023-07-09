Rapid Shelter Columbia seeking donations
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)–Rapid Shelter Columbia is asking the public for donations.
The organization offers supplies to men and women ages 18+ who are without shelter and also provides them with primary and mental care.
Officials ask you consider donating the following items:
Hygiene supplies (Soap, shampoo, toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant and lotion)
· Shower shoes
· Comet bus passes
· Pillows
· Blankets
· Towels
· Washcloths
· Underwear
· Journals
· Books
· Reusable water bottles
· Storage bins
For donation drop off information, email Mackin.Wall@columbiasc.gov