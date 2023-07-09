Rapid Shelter Columbia seeking donations

Rsc Donations Wish List

Courtesy: Rapid Shelter Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)–Rapid Shelter Columbia is asking the public for donations.

The organization offers supplies to men and women ages 18+ who are without shelter and also provides them with primary and mental care.

Officials ask you consider donating the following items:

Hygiene supplies (Soap, shampoo, toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant and lotion)
·         Shower shoes
·         Comet bus passes
·         Pillows
·         Blankets
·         Towels
·         Washcloths
·         Underwear
·         Journals
·         Books
·         Reusable water bottles
·         Storage bins
For donation drop off information, email Mackin.Wall@columbiasc.gov

