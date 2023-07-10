Beaufort Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting that left one man dead

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WOLO)— Beaufort authorities are investigating a shooting incident that left one man dead on July 9.

Deputies responded to a call of shots fired at around 8:55 p.m. on Possum Hill Road in Burton. Witnesses told authorities that a brown or tan SUV-style vehicle drove past a home and fired.

Two homes and a vehicle were damaged by the shooting, but no one was injured, say authorities.

Two of the victims, 29, connected to the vehicle used in the incident were located at Beaufort Memorial Hospital with gunshot wounds.

One man suffered a gunshot wound on his arm, while the second man succumbed to his injuries.

If you have any information, contact Investigator Kline at 843-255-3430. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.