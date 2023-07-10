Crisis management exercise to be held at River Bluff H.S.

Lexington County School District One

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — Lexington District One, along with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) , Pelion Police, Lexington Police, Lexington Deputies, EMS and Fire crews will play out a crisis management exercise at River Bluff High School along Corley Mill Road.

Authorities want to make sure members of the community are not alarmed when they see the various law enforcement agencies located at the school, and to be aware that there is no threat to the community.

Officials say, while some staff and administrators may be in attendance, no students will be at the school during this time. This event is not open to the public.

School officials say the training event is just one of the way the school district is continuing to keep students and staff at the high school safe.