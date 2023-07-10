Man shot and killed at Gable Oaks Apartments in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Columbia Police Department says a man was found shot dead at a local apartment complex on Sunday.

It happened at the Gable Oaks Apartments on Colleton Street before 9:30 p.m.

According to investigators, he was found dead outside the complex.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office is working to identify the victim.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

You can remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward for any tips leading to an arrest.