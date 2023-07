COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Music lovers in West Columbia have a new event to look forward to!

The city is hosting its first ever Meeting Street Music Fest on September 16 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The event will feature entertainment by chart-topping R&B recording artist Meli’sa Morgan and the Reggie Sullivan Band.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase.

For more information, visit the event website: www.meetingstreetmusicfest.com