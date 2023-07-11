Columbia Fire Department extinguish house fire started by unattended candle

Courtesy: Columbia Fire Department

Courtesy: Columbia Fire Department Facebook

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Fire Department responded to a house fire on Edmond Drive after 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

Firefighters were called after fire was seen coming from a window of the residence.

They extinguished the fire and while searching the home found a patient in one of the bedrooms.

The occupant was removed from the premises and transported from the scene by EMS.

There were no other injuries, say officials. The fire was determined to be caused by an unattended candle.