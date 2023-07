Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center detainee dies at local hospital

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)β€”An Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center detainee who was taken to a local hospital this morning has passed away.

The subject was transported to the hospital Wednesday after 8 a.m. because of an “altered mental status,” says an ASGDC official.

The detainee’s cause of death is being determined by the Richland Coroner.