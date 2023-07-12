Man arrested during internet crimes case

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)—Lexington Police arrested a man after he engaged in sexual conversation with someone he believed was a young teenage girl.

Tyler Shane Greene, 26, allegedly contacted an undercover agent through social media, and lied about his age saying he was 15, then 16.

He eventually admitted his real age. Green continued a sexual conversation with the agent until July 4, asking for nude photographs and sending explicit images.

Greene was arrested in North Augusta, S.C. on July 7 and was charged with three counts of Attempted Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, two counts of Attempted Criminal Solicitation of a Minor, and five counts of Attempted Unlawful Dissemination of Obscene Material to a Minor.

He is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.

If you have information, please contact Detective Earl Alewine at 803-358-7262 or ealewine@lexsc.com.