TSA checkpoint firearm detections in S.C. trend upward; 42 so far in 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officials say firearms detections in South Carolina are on an upward trend.

Officials say in the first six months of 2023, 42 guns have been found in travelers’ carry on luggage.

That’s four more than during the same period in 2022.

At Columbia Metropolitan Airport, the TSA says officials have found five guns in carry on bags so far in 2023.

Below is a list of TSA firearm discoveries at South Carolina airports from Jan. 1— June 30, 2023, the same time period last year and full calendar year 2022: