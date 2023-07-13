Lake City High School student-athletes, coach in hospital after vehicle accident

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—A vehicle carrying a Lake City High School football coach and four student-athletes were involved in an accident this afternoon, says Florence County School District Three.

The incident happened as they returned from a football camp at S.C. State University in Orangeburg, say officials.

The four athletes were taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

The coach was also transported to a Columbia-area hospital.

