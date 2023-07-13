Richland man pleaded guilty for illegal possession of a firearm

COLUMBIA, S.C. —A Richland County man was sentenced to over four years in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, says the U.S. Department of Justice.

Raphiel Coleman, 35, was arrested after a foot chase and search by deputies led to the discovery of ammunition in his pocket.

It all happened when Richland County deputies were called to a store on Broad River Road after a man was seen with a gun.

Coleman, who fit the description by the 911 caller, was ordered to the ground, but he fled behind the store.

After his capture, deputies found a pistol on the ground near the area. Coleman admitted to having the gun.

He is prohibited from possessing a firearm and ammunition based on prior convictions.

Deputies also found two grams of marijuana in his pocket.